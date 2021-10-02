A sixth Juventus player expected to be called up for Italy’s Nation League finals

After the conclusion of the current weekend, football fans will have to endure yet another international break. But for some, it could turn out to be a bit more exciting than usual – especially for the teams taking part in the UEFA Nations League.

This competition has been a topic of debate since its creation, nonetheless, fans of European football should tune in for the finals of the competition which will be held in the Italian peninsula.

Italy will host Spain in the Semi Finals at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday, and the winner will take on either France or Belgium on Sunday’s finale.

Roberto Mancini called a 23-man squad largely based on the men who won the Euro 2020 last summer. However, an absentee will force him to make a change in personnel.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato, Ciro Immobile will be unavailable after suffering an injury during Lazio’s Europa League contest against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Therefore, Moise Kean is expected to replace the Biancocelesti striker. The Juventus youngster was present in the last international break and scored a brace in the Azzurri’s 5-0 win over Lithuania.

The 21-year-old will be one of six Bianconeri stars called up by Mancini. The other five are of course Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi and Manuel Locatelli.