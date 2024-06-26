Juventus is facing an important summer as they begin a new era under Thiago Motta.

The former Bologna coach has been one of the finest managers in Italian football over the last three seasons, and Juve believes he can bring success back to the club.

The Bianconeri are eager to bolster their squad with players who will thrive under Motta, and several names are currently on their radar.

However, before they can sign all the players on their shopping list, Juventus must sell some stars.

Those who play at online casinos, can review the best options here, and managers do the same with the players they inherit. Motta is no different. Below, we have listed six players who could be jettisoned this summer by the new Juve boss

Wojciech Szczęsny

The Polish goalkeeper has agreed to a deal with Al Nassr, but the transfer could collapse because neither club can secure an agreement. However, we must do all we can to ensure that he leaves the Allianz Stadium by the end of this transfer window. With Michele di Gregorio on his way to the club, it makes no sense to keep Szczęsny.

Mattia De Sciglio

Mattia De Sciglio surprisingly signed a new contract with Juventus in 2022, but he played just one Serie A game last season due to injury.

He is a player that Max Allegri loved, but under Motta, he would hardly play because the new manager would not be so patient with him. He has to leave now.

Weston McKennie

McKennie surprisingly wanted to jeopardise Juventus’ move for Douglas Luiz after he was included in the Bianconeri’s offer.

However, Juve is pressing on with their move for the Brazilian, which could be bad news for the American.

Luiz will replace him on the team, and with Juve potentially signing Teun Koopmeiners as well, McKennie has to leave this summer.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia

Nicolussi Caviglia is one of Juventus’ finest youngsters at the moment. Last season, he started tough games like the Coppa Italia final, which Juventus won and the Derby d’Italia.

Unless Motta can fit him into his team this season, the youngster has to leave, even if it is on loan, to get more game time.

Moise Kean

Kean failed to score for Juventus last season, which is a shocking statistic. The striker has to leave the club this summer. He is already behind the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, Federico Chiesa, and Kenan Yildiz. Keeping him in the squad is not feasible, especially because Motta could add at least one new attacker to the team.

Federico Chiesa