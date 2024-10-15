Juventus is currently battling an injury crisis affecting several key players, and the Bianconeri are working to ensure that their squad has enough fit players for the remainder of the season.

They have already lost some stars to long-term injuries and are hopeful that no one else will get injured soon.

One of the Old Lady’s players returned early from national team duty, prompting the club to monitor Weston McKennie to determine the reason for his early return.

Il Bianconero reports that the American midfielder was at the J Medical Centre today to be assessed by the club’s doctors.

He is awaiting clarification on the nature of his injury, but he is not the only Juventus player who visited the J Medical Centre today. The report reveals that Pierre Kalulu, Timothy Weah, Douglas Luiz, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Khephren Thuram also reported to the Juve medical facility.

Not all of them have significant physical problems; the report indicates that some were simply undergoing routine medical checks.

Juve FC Says

We need to stop losing our players to injury, and if these physical problems arise, we may have to brace ourselves to make some signings in January.