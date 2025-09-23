Juventus manager Igor Tudor is having to work with a relatively thin squad, so he might have to resort to six underutilised players.

The Bianconeri’s squad depth has arguably been exposed in last weekend’s contest against Hellas Verona. After two epic battles against Inter and Borussia Dortmund, several regular starters appeared to be running on their last legs at the Bentegodi, but the manager still opted to start them amidst the lack of options.

Tudor had to take off Manuel Locatelli at half-time, while the exhausted Khephren Thuram left the pitch shortly afterwards, but Kenan Yildiz remained on the pitch for the duration of the match despite being out of sorts.

Juventus stars are already exhausted amid the lack of alternatives

In the end, Juventus had to settle for a 1-1 draw, although the match witnessed several controversial refereeing episodes that hampered their chances.

But while most fans and observers agree that Juventus should have added more players to their ranks last summer, IlBianconero suggests that the situation might not be as grim as it seems, since Tudor has yet to make the most out of some of his players, which could take some of the burden off the regular starters.

The source thus mentions six players who have yet to earn prominent game time this season, either because of their physical conditions, or simply due to the manager’s selections.

Six players that can boost Juventus’ depth

The report begins by mentioning Daniele Rugani who has yet to feature in any competitive fixture this season. The returning veteran can be an important boost for the backline, and the same goes for Juan Cabal who should soon make his anticipated comeback from the ACL injury he suffered in November.

The Colombian can either play as a left centre-back, or a left wingback, which is also a role that Filip Kostic is able to cover. The Serbian has only featured against Genoa this season, setting up Dusan Vlahovic’s goal.

In the middle of the park, we can expect Vasilije Adzic to gradually gain more minutes, although he’s originally an attacking midfielder. Fabio Miretti will also bolster the midfield, as his return from injury is drawing near.

Finally, Weston McKennie has somewhat become an afterthought, but his versatility allows him to cover several positions on the pitch.