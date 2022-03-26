Six Juventus players who could accompany Dybala to the exit door

Last Monday, Juventus fans learned that Paulo Dybala will be leaving Juventus at the end of the campaign after failing to reach an agreement with the management (who wasn’t too keen on a renewal anyway).

But as ilBianconero explains, the Argentine won’t be the lone player to walk away from Turin this summer. The source names six other players who could leave at the end of the campaign.

The first name on the list is Alex Sandro. Despite being an old favorite of Max Allegri, the latter’s return failed to reignite his previous form. The management is adamant to take his high salary (6 millions per season) off the wage bill and make room for a new left-back.

Then we have Arthur Melo. Although the injury crisis forced the manager to rely on his services, he remains far from being Allegri’s ideal Regista.

The third name on the list is Federico Bernardeschi, who could reject the club’s offer which contains reduced wages. He would then walk away as a free agent.

The fourth player we have is Moise Kean. The young Italian has thus far failed to recapture his magical 2019 form. The management will try to find a solution in coordination with his parent club Everton and his agent Mino Raiola.

The last two on the list are Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey. While the latter is already in Glasgow, Rangers are unlikely to maintain his services. However, Juventus will be adamant to find him a new destination.