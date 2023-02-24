Six other prosecutors are given documents regarding Juventus Prisma case

The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office is working hard to ensure it builds a strong case against Juventus in the Prisma investigation.

In recent days, reports reveal that clubs with secret agreements with the Bianconeri could also be in trouble, which seems to be true.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has now forwarded documents to prosecutors in six other cities.

It claims this is probably because of the other clubs who have done some shady deals with the Bianconeri or have agreements that could implicate them as well.

Juve FC Says

This case is a serious one and the prosecutors know they must build a strong lawsuit, otherwise, it would crumble when it goes to court.

As we continue to claim our innocence, we hope the club has prepared a very strong defence before they go to court.

This has been such a tough season for us on and off the pitch and fans cannot wait for these legal cases to end so that we can start focusing more on on-field matters and improving the squad.

It would not be easy to prove we have nothing to hide, considering the evidence prosecutors have gathered, but we must be positive until proven guilty.