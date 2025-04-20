Bayern Munich are reportedly considering offloading Kim Min-jae in the summer, but they will only consider one formula.

The ‘Korean Monster’ only spent a single campaign in Italy, but it was enough to leave a lasting impact. The 28-year-old won a historic Scudetto title with Napoli and was named the league’s Best Defender, prompting Bayern Munich to activate his release clause by splashing 60 million euros in the summer of 2023.

Kim has been a regular starter for the Bavarian giants, but his performances haven’t always been convincing.

Hence, the South Korea international has been linked with a potential summer exit, with Juventus and other suitors reportedly keen to sign him.

According to Sky Sport DE (via TuttoJuve), Bayern would be willing to do business, but they will only consider a permanent sale.

Hence, the Bundesliga leaders aren’t open to sending the defender away on an initial loan deal with an option or an obligation to buy.

This could be a blow for Juventus who would likely struggle to pull off a permanent transfer in the summer, as they already have several other obligations to perform, like purchasing Nico Gonzalez, Michele Di Gregorio and Lloyd Kelly, amongst others. Moreover, the Bianconeri have decided to exercise their option to buy Pierre Kalulu from Milan.

Nevertheless, Juventus will at least be able to count on Gleison Bremer next season, who has been on the shelf since suffering a devastating ACL injury in October. The Brazilian is gunning for a return ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

So even if Juventus were to miss out on Kim, they should have enough options to cover at the back next term.