Juventus are reportedly working on the departure of Dusan Vlahovic in the current transfer window, with negotiations already underway with AC Milan over a potential sale.

The Serbian forward could reunite with Max Allegri in Milan, as the Rossoneri are now emerging as the main suitors for his signature. Juventus are said to have no hesitation in sanctioning his exit, even to a direct rival, because of the circumstances surrounding his contract.

Vlahovic is tied to the Bianconeri until the summer of 2026, which places the club in a position where this window presents one of the last realistic opportunities to secure a significant fee. Allowing the striker to run his deal down further would only reduce his market value, so the hierarchy is determined to act now.

Milan in talks over a deal

Milan, who are keen to strengthen their forward line, have explored several options, but Vlahovic appears to have become their leading target. Reports indicate that the player himself is open to the move, which increases the likelihood of progress in negotiations. Juventus are hopeful that an agreement could be reached swiftly, enabling it to move forward with its own plans for the season.

Providing an update on the situation, journalist Luca Marchetti explained the dynamics at play. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Vlahovic is a declared objective, now out in the open. The problem with Vlahovic is certainly not the investment Milan might make in his contract, but rather the investment they will be forced to make in terms of his salary. Negotiations are in place with the player, and we imagine he’s happy to continue working with Allegri. However, a compromise needs to be reached regarding his salary, which is a very high €12 million net per season.”

Salary remains the main obstacle

The striker’s wage demands are proving to be the major stumbling block, but both clubs are continuing discussions in the hope of finding a compromise. For Juventus, his sale is seen as essential business, ensuring they avoid the risk of losing him for a reduced fee further down the line.

Vlahovic remains one of the most valuable assets in the squad, yet financial pragmatism and long-term planning mean his departure is increasingly considered necessary.