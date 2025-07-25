Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain continue to discuss a new deal for Randal Kolo Muani who won over Igor Tudor’s support with his displays in recent months.

The 26-year-old has been on PSG’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. The Ligue 1 giants splashed €90 million at the time, but the striker never managed to establish himself as a key player in Luis Enrique’s plans.

Therefore, the Spanish manager completely dropped the attacker from his plans last December, which prompted a mid-season transfer to Juventus.

Juventus & PSG still working on a deal for Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani spent six months on loan with the Bianconeri, filled with highs and lows. Nevertheless, he was able to lock himself a starting berth at the expense of Dusan Vlahovic.

So despite signing Jonathan David on a free transfer, the Serie A giants are still determined to find a way to bring back the French striker to Turin.

The feeling is certainly reciprocal, as Kolo Muani has expressed his desire to don the black-and-white jersey this season. However, his dream move hinges on an agreement between the two clubs, one that has yet to materialise.

Getty Images

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus are still pushing to secure the services of the 2022 World Cup finalist, and they believe that the player’s desire to join them will be a fundamental factor in their favour.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. are taking their time on this front, feeling that they have the upper hand over any other suitor.

Juventus hoping to sign Kolo Muani on loan

The Bianconeri are hoping to have Kolo Muani on loan for another year, potentially with an option to buy. Therefore, they’re still waiting for a response from PSG in this regard.

It should be noted that the reigning European champions have been seeking a formula that provides them with more guarantees, mainly a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Hence, it remains to be seen if they would be willing to drop this condition.