Juventus manager Igor Tudor has reportedly recovered Renato Veiga and Mattia Perin, but Kenan Yildiz has yet to rejoin training.

As reportedly earlier today, the Turkish teenager picked up a knock during Wednesday’s training session, which left the technical staff sweating over his availability ahead of Monday’s clash against Parma.

The attacker has been the club’s standout performer since Tudor’s appointment last month, scoring fabulous strikes in the home win over Genoa and Lecce.

Therefore, everyone at Juventus will be hoping for the teenager’s swift return, but the player remains out, as reported by Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve).

While Yildiz was nowhere to be seen, another three Juventus stars underwent personalised training as they continue to recover from their respective knocks. The men in question are Samuel Mbangula, Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie.

The young Belgian winger missed last weekend’s contest against Lecce due to a slight physical problem. As for Koopmeiners and McKennie, they left the pitch in the middle of the second half after sustaining knocks last Sunday.

Therefore, these three players will be hoping to rejoin their teammates in group training and earn call-ups for the trip to Parma.

On the other hand, Tudor received a double boost, as Veiga and Perin are both training with the group once again.

The goalkeeper has been out of action recently due to a thigh injury, but has now recovered and is set to rejoin the squad, albeit Michele Di Gregorio will be the favourite to start at the Ennio Tardini.

As for Veiga, he missed Wednesday’s training session due to a bout of the flu, but has now regained his strength.

The Portuguese’s return is delightful news for Tudor, whose defence has been pared down to the bones due to the injuries of Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti and Juan Cabal.