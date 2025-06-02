Juventus have reportedly decided to appoint Matteo Tognozzi as the club’s new Sporting Director, with the managerial shake-up taking full effect.

After a disappointing campaign, the club’s majority owner John Elkann decided to ring the changes in the management.

Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will pay the ultimate price. While the Bianconeri have yet to communicate the decision, his fate has already been sealed, as he and his collaborators will be dismissed.

On the other hand, Juventus announced the appointment of Damien Comolli as the new General Director, and the promotion of Giorgio Chiellini to the role of Director of Football Strategy.

Juventus still need a new Sporting Director

But as reported earlier today, Giuntoli’s imminent departure will leave a vacancy in the top management, as a new transfer market expert will be needed.

We also revealed the list of four candidates for the role: Ricky Massara, Diego Lopez, Hasan Salihamdzic and Tognozzi.

According to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, the choice has fallen on Tognozzi who is familiar and well-appreciated figure at Continassa.

Why Juveentus chose Matteo Tognozzi

The 38-year-old operated as a Juventus scout between 2017 and 2023. He is accredited with the signings of some of the best wonderkids who joined the club during that time span, including Matias Soule, Dean Huijsen, and most importantly, Kenan Yildiz who is now considered one of the cornerstones of the current Juventus project.

Tognozzi left the Serie A giants in October 2023, as Granada had offered him a more prominent role. After spending more than year as the sporting director of the Spanish side, he left his post in February 2025, and has been unattached every since.

In recent weeks, the Italian has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus, which is becoming an incresingly plausible scenario.