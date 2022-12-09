This summer, Juventus will surely sign one or two new defenders who can bolster the ranks. With Leonardo Bonucci struggling for form and Daniele Rugani failing to make the step-up in quality, Max Allegri’s backline is in a dire need for reinforcement.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could be looking for an experienced player who can form a partnership with the likes of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti, and are apparently monitoring the situation in the Italian capital.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Inter and Juventus are keeping tabs on Chris Smalling who’s running on an expiring contract.

Roma are currently trying to put the defender’s signature on a renewal, but it seems that both the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri could pounce on the situation by offering the player better terms than the 3.5 millions per season proposed by the Giallorossi.

The 33-year-old joined the Italian capital side back in 2019 following a nine-year stint at Manchester United.

He has been an instrumental member of the Roma squad ever since. This season, he has contributed in three goals in 15 Serie A appearances.

Juve FC say

To his credit, Smalling has been in a splendid form in recent campaigns, but investing in aging veterans hasn’t always paid dividends for Juventus.

Perhaps it wouldn’t hurt to add some experience to the department if Bonucci ends up leaving, but we also prefer to see Juventus investing in younger players who can act as pillars for years to come.