Juventus have reportedly made concrete steps in their attempts to sign Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly.

The Bianconeri are looking to add at least new centre-back to Tiago Motta’s squad, but two new signings could be required since Gleison Bremer is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury while Danilo is heading towards the exit door.

However, we’ve already passed the halfway mark of the January transfer session, and the identity of the new acquisitions remain a mystery. And with the Mercato wearing on, the management is beginning to hustle, so we’re seeing new names emerge on the shortlist.

For instance, we reported the club’s interest in Lilian Brassier and Thomas Kristensen earlier today, with Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly identifying them as alternatives to the main options, Fikayo Tomori and David Hancko.

Curiously, the afternoon yielded another new name in the hat, with Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) claiming that Juventus have revived their interest in Kelly.

The Bianconeri were linked with the 26-year-old in the past, especially when his contract with Bournemouth was about to expire. Nevertheless, the versatile defender ended up signing for Newcastle last summer.

However, the English Jamaican centre-back hasn’t been a regular starter in Eddie Howe’s lineup this season. He has thus far made nine appearances in the Premier League, with the majority coming off the bench.

For his part, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Juventus have made a verbal bid to the Magpies, requesting the signing of the defender on an initial loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. However, this formula didn’t appease the English club who rejected the offer.

The transfer market expert adds that Newcastle had already rejected an offer from Fenerbahce for Kelly worth 13 million euros, but Juventus are hoping to seal the deal with a 15M proposal.