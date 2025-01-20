Juventus have reportedly had a change of heart regarding Andrea Cambiaso who has emerged as primary transfer target for Manchester City.

The Cityzens have identified the Italian as the right candidate to replace the departing Kyle Walker who could wind up in Serie A, particularly at Milan.

Cambiaso is primarily a left-back, but has been proficient on the opposite flank as well, in addition to a whole other playing positions he’s been deployed in while serving under Max Allegri, Luciano Spalletti and Thiago Motta. Therefore, Pep Guardiola set his sights on the 24-year-old, instructing the club to secure his services.

Ahead of the club’s big showdown against Milan on Saturday night, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was interrogated about this particular track. The 52-year-old insisted that the Bianconeri have yet to receive a concrete offer, but admitted that the management is willing to consider proposals.

It was also been claimed in recent hours that Man City are preparing to splash 65 million euros while Juventus are holding out for 80 million.

But on Monday afternoon, Sky Sport Italia (via JuventusNews24) revealed that the Italian club has changed its strategy, and now intends to retain the services of the Genoa youth product. The hierarchy is no longer willing to sacrifice any of the club’s key players, at least not in the middle of the season.

The source claims that Cambiaso is thus set to stay at Juventus, unless the club were to receive an irresistible offer, without identifying what this figure would be.

The Serie A giants signed the left-back from Genoa in the summer of 2022 and immediately sent him to Bologna on loan where he sharpened his tools under the tutelage of Motta. In 2023, he returned to Turin and became an instant hit at Allegri’s court.