Juventus are edging closer to securing an agreement with Porto that would allow them to keep Francisco Conceicao in Turin.

Despite his highs and lows, the 22-year-old was one of the few shining lights for the Old Lady last season. He swiftly cemented himself as a fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium thanks to his trickery and tenacity.

Last August, Juventus were only able to secure his services on a dry loan, while it was reported that the two clubs had struck a gentleman’s agreement for a permanent transfer this summer, sponsored by the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Juventus still keen to secure Francisco Conceicao

Since then, many things have changed at Juventus, as Cristiano Guintoli and Thiago Motta are no longer at the club. Nevertheless, the new sporting department led by Damien Comolli is still determined to keep Conceicao at the club, with the blessing of Igor Tudor who was initially sceptical about the player’s ability to fit in his system, only to be convinced by his impressive displays.

Therefore, Juventus and Porto have been trying to negotiate a new deal, and according to Sky Sport Italia (via Gianlucadimarzio.com), the two clubs have at least managed to bridge the gap.

Juventus & Porto separated by €3 million

The source reveals that the Bianconeri have submitted an offer worth €22 million. While the Portuguese giants consider it too low, they have at least dropped their asking price from €30 million (the figure set in the player’s release clause) to €25 million, which means that the two clubs are now only separated by €3 million.

It should also be noted that Conceicao’s release clause of €30m will expire on July 15, only to be replaced by a new clause worth €45 million. Therefore, many experts urge Juventus to accelerate their attempts to close the deal, as this increase won’t play in their favour.