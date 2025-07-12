Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre after an impressive first season in the Premier League.

The Bianconeri will be looking to make at least one new addition to their midfield ranks this season. While Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram have managed to impress Igor Tudor, Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie might be on their way out.

The former Aston Villa star, in particular, is highly expected to leave after a disappointing first season in Serie A. The 27-year-old still has several suitors in the Premier League, so a return to England could be on the cards.

But while one Brazilian midfielder is leaving Turin, another could be moving in the opposite direction.

Wolves’ Andre land on Juve’s shortlist

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Mario, Juventus have identified Andre as a transfer target.

The 23-year-old is a Fluminense youth product who made a name for himself in his native Brazil, before earning a transfer to Wolves last summer for circa £20 million.

The Ibirataia immediately managed to cement himself a regular starting place in Vitor Pereira’s starting lineup, making 36 appearances across all competitions last season, including 33 in the Premier League.

Andre impressed in his first season at Wolves (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Where would Andre fit at Juventus?

Although he didn’t make a single direct goal contribution all season, Andre caught the eye with his good vision and composure while playing in front of the defence.

The Brazilian is considered a modern deep-lying playmaker who can also fulfil the role of a box-to-box midfielder. Therefore, he could be considered an alternative to Locatelli in the Regista role, while also covering for Thuram if required.

Nevertheless, Andre is tied to Wolves on a deal valid until June 2029. Transfermarkt estimates his market value at €28 million.