Juventus are expected to start making concrete moves in their attempts to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, albeit it remains a difficult mission.

The Bianconeri are planning to offload Dusan Vlahovic this summer after failing to live up to expectations. Therefore, they’ll be looking to sign a top-notch striker who can guarantee goals.

In recent months, the Turin-based giants have been heavily linked with Osimhen who will return to Napoli in the summer following a successful loan spell at Galatasaray.

Juventus still want Osimhen despite Giuntoli’s departure

Victor Osimhen

Former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had been dreaming of a reunion with the Nigerian striker.

But despite the departure of the former Napoli official, Osimhen remains a highly-appreciated figure at Continassa, explains Italian journalist Davide Abrescia.

Osimhen is very much liked by Juve,” said Abrescia during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

Let’s remember that the €75m release clause is only valid abroad, so Juventus must negotiate with Napoli. Giuntoli really liked him, and the current Juventus technical department still likes him.

“It is not excluded that in the next few days a discussion could be started between Napoli and Juventus, but let’s remember that the figure that Napoli would like is between 70-75 million.”

Liverpool enter the fray for Victor Osimhen

Nevertheless, Abrescia warns Juventus of the stern competition for the services of the 26-year-old striker, whether from Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal, who are still adamant about signing the player despite the initial rejection, or Liverpool who are also seeking a new striker.

“Al-Hilal could be a solution because today, only an Arab club can get close to the figures. The player, however, was not convinced and wants to play his cards in Europe.

“There are several teams that are interested, but the strikers’ merry-go-round has yet to start.

“There is also Liverpool who are looking for a new centre-forward, and Osimhen is a name that they like a lot.”

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli is valid until June 2026, but they have the option to push back the deadline for another year.