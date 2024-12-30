Juventus will be heading to Riyadh later this week for the Italian Super Cup, but it remains to be seen if Danilo will be on the plane.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a transfer Napoli who are offering him an escape rope from Turin following an unpleasant first half of the campaign where he struggled to win the favour of Thiago Motta.

The Brazilian has a solid ally in the south in the shape of Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna with whom he shared a strong rapport during their time together in Turin. Moreover, Antonio Conte appreciates the veteran for his versatility and vast experience.

So according to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, Danilo’s time at Continassa has reached its end credits. The defender’s contract runs until the end of the season, but it seems that the two parties are open to an early divorce in January, with Napoli determined to sign the player.

Moreover, the source believes Manna could accelerate his attempts to finalize the operation in the coming hours, as Conte would like to have the Brazil captain at his disposal as soon as possible rather than waiting for Juve’s return from Saudi Arabia.

Hence, the next few fours could be decisive on this front. If the Partenopei manage to make a significant breakthrough, Danilo could be left behind ahead of an expected transfer to the southern Italian giants. If not, he should be on the flight to Riyadh alongside the rest of his Juventus teammates, with his transfer delayed to a later stage of the month.

It also remains to be seen if Juventus will be willing to rescind the player’s contract or insist on collecting a small paycheck before granting him safe passage to Napoli.