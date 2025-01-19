Juventus, Milan and Manchester City are entangled in a transfer triangle that could unlock the Fikayo Tomori operation.

The Bianconeri have already secured the signing of Alberto Costa in January, while Randal Kolo Muani is only waiting for Juve and PSG to untie the final knot that would allow him to finalize his transfer. Nevertheless, bolstering the centre-back department remains the main objective of the club in January.

The Old Lady has been linked with a host of profiles, but they’re yet to seal a deal for any of them.

However, there could be an opening for Juventus in the coming days, mainly thanks to an agreement brewing between Man City and Milan.

The Rossoneri are on the cusp of signing Kyle Walker. So according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the arrival of the experienced and versatile Englishman could free up his compatriot Tomori who could thus reconnect with Pierre Kalulu in Turin.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

The transfer market expert expects the Bianconeri to launch an onslaught for the 27-year-old in the coming days with Walker simultaneously heading towards Milanello.

“Juventus are accelerating for Fikayo Tomori. The Bianconeri are ready to intensify contacts with Milan and the player in the next few hours, looking for an agreement to bring the English defender to Turin,” said Di Marzio during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve).

“The negotiation is part of a market plot that also involves Kyle Walker, Manchester City defender, a target for Milan. The Rossoneri, in fact, are preparing an official offer to the English club for the right-back, proposing a loan with an option to buy, already anticipating Tomori’s exit.”

It also remains to be seen if the merry-go-round would come full circle with Andrea Cambiaso joining Man City.

The Cityzens are reportedly keen to sign the 24-year-old full-back, while Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli admitted that the club would consider the proposal if a concrete offer were to arrive.