Olympique Marseille are reportedly offering Nicolo Fagioli an escape route from his Juventus woes as they look to forge a deal before the closure of the market.

The Ligue 1 side have been linked with the 23-year-old earlier in January, but never launched a concrete bid.

But according to Sky Sport Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, OM have now made a new enquiry as they consider submitting an offer for the Italy international in the final week of the winter transfer session.

A move to Marseille would reunite Fagioli with his former Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot who signed for the Southern French side in September after failing to find himself a more prestigious suitor. It would also allow him to reignite his career under the guidance of his compatriot Roberto De Zerbi.

However, the source reveals that the formula of the operation remains the biggest knot to untie. While Marseille would like to sign Fagioli on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, Juventus must like to cash in on the player immediately as they look to raise funds for one or two remaining coups on the market.

Hence, Juventus are pushing for a permanent sale, or at least a loan that includes an obligation to buy that would guarantee the club a capital gain in the summer.

For his part, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reveals Marseille would are working on offloading Ismael Kone to make room for the Italian midfielder.

Fagioli started his career on a decent note, making recurring appearances before suddenly falling behind in Thiago Motta’s pecking order. He has now been reduced to a benchwarmer, only making brief cameos in recent outings.

Juventus fans would be disappointed to see the club’s youth product exiting from the backdoor, as he remains a fan favourite in Turin.