Monza are reportedly interested in signing young Juventus left-back Jonas Rouhi who is currently part of Thiago Motta’s first team.

After starting his career at Bromma, the 20-year-old joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks in 2020. He rose through the various age groups before featuring for Juventus Next Gen last season.

The youngster’s exploits earned him a promotion to the first team following an impressive pre-season under Thiago Motta’s watchful eye.

But while many have been expecting the fullback to remain at Continassa as a backup option, he could be set to leave the nest in order to gain more playing time.

According to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Monza have launched an attempt to sign Rouhi before the end of the summer transfer session.

The Biancorossi are looking to enhance Alessandro Nesta’s squad by adding promising youngsters to the fold.

The two clubs have already shook hands at the start of the summer when Michele Di Gregorio made his transfer from Brianza to Turin.

The source doesn’t mention details regarding the figure or the formula, but if Juventus were to let Rouhi leave, they would be probably keen to maintain control over his future.

The left-back has Moroccan heritage but has been representing Sweden on the international level since his early years in the sport.

His contract with Juventus is valid until June 2028 having signed a renewal earlier this month.

Without Rouhi, Motta would still have two main choices for the left-back slot in Andrea Cambiaso and Juan Cabal, while Danilo is also capable of interpreting this role.