Sky offers positive updates on Dusan Vlahovic following J-Medical tests

For several months now, Dusan Vlahovic has been dealing with a recurring pain in the pubis, preventing him from displaying his best levels.

The Serbian had to miss the Bianconeri’s final few matches before the winter break, but was hellbent on joining the Serbian national team for the 2022 World Cup.

While it wasn’t a pleasant experience for the Balkans, at least the striker managed to score a goal against Switzerland in what was his lone start in the tournament.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old made his return to Turin, and the first order of business had to be a visit to the J-Medical center.

According to Sky Sport reporter Paolo Aghemo (via JuventusNews24), Vlahovic’s checkup delivered positive results.

The source now expects the former Fiorentina man to undergo a personalized training regime in the next few days, before ultimately rejoining his teammates.

Despite missing some of the Old Lady’s fixtures this season, Vlahovic remains the club’s top scorer. He contributed in six goals and an assist in his 10 Serie A appearances. He also has a goal and an assist to his name in Juve’s disastrous Champions League run.

So let’s hope that the bomber manages to overcome this issue as soon as possible and return to playing without having to deal with constant pain.