Juventus full-back Juan Cabal could be out for some time after suffering a new setback during Wednesday’s Champions League contest against Villarreal.

The 24-year-old’s first campaign in Turin was wrecked by an ACL injury he suffered in November 2024 while on international duty.

After more than 10 months on the sidelines, the Colombian made his return last Saturday against Atalanta, replacing Gleison Bremer in the second half. To everyone’s surprise, the versatile defender scored the equaliser that prevented a first defeat for Igor Tudor’s men this season.

Juventus lose Cabal to injury again

On Wednesday, the Croatian manager decided to thrust Cabal into the starting lineup, placing him on the left wing. However, it may have been a slightly hasty call, as the player only lasted 15 minutes before leaving the pitch in tears after sustaining a new injury.

Although this new knock isn’t as serious as the one he suffered last year, it remains incredibly frustrating for the player after everything he went through from the operation and rehabilitation processes over the past 10 months or so.

Juan Cabal (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Juventus confirmed that the former Verona player has suffered a mid-grade hamstring injury.

“Juventus Men’s First Team player Juan Cabal, who came off during the first half of Wednesday night’s Champions League match against Villarreal, underwent diagnostic tests this morning at J|Medical,” reads the official note published on the club’s website.

“Those tests revealed a moderate-grade injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh. He will undergo further tests in two weeks to more precisely determine the recovery timeline.”

When will Juan Cabal be available again?

While the timetable will be confirmed in a couple of weeks, Sky Sport Italia expects Cabal to be out for around one month and a half.

In this case, he would miss the Serie A matches against Milan, Como, Lazio, Udinese, Cremonese and Torino, in addition to the Champions League clashes against Real Madrid and Sporting CP.

The Colombian would thus return after the November international break, and could be available for the encounter against Fiorentina on November 22.