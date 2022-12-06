Even though the club is unlikely to pull off a spectacular winter transfer session reminiscent to last season, Juventus could still bolster their ranks with a new right-back who can rotate with Juan Cuadrado.

Max Allegri had to extensively rely on the Colombian veteran who had no genuine backups, especially in the 3-5-2 lineup.

Naturally, the extra shifts left their toll on the aging La Vespa who has been unable to produce his best football this season, prompting the club to search the market for an alternative.

Before the winter break, Rick Karsdorp had been on a collision course with his manager Jose Mourinho, with the latter publicly inviting him to leave the club in an angry post-match outburst (although without naming him).

Naturally, the Dutchman landed on Federico Cherubini’s shortlist. But how much would be cost the Old Lady’s coffers?

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Roma want at least 10 million euros for the services of their castaway.

Although the Giallorossi are hoping to part ways with the fullback this January, they don’t intend on giving the Bianconeri – or any other suitor for that matter – a cut price.

Karsdorp joined Roma back in 2017, but initially struggled to leave his mark in the Italian capital. In 2020, he returned to the Eternal City following a loan spell at his original club Feyenoord, and finally managed to cement himself as a regular starter.

The 27-year-old has a contract with Roma that runs until 2025.