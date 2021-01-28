Sky Sport: French Star reappears on Juve’s radar

Houssem Aouar has been linked with a move to a Top European side for the last two seasons – with Juventus being chief among them.

The Lyon star has so far remained with the Ligue 1 side, but a news report believes that the track that leads him to Turin is still open.

According to a report from Sky Sport via ilBianconero, the Old Lady’s directors took the opportunity of signing Marley Akè to negotiate a future deal for Aouar.

Akè is finalizing his transfer from Olympique Marseille to Juventus and he is expected to initially join the The U-23 side.

Nonetheless, the youngster’s agent – Wesserman – also happens to be the representative of the Lyon star.

Naturally, Aouar has been on the table of the discussions between Fabio Paratici and company from one side, and the player’s agent on the other.

The report adds that OL president Jean-Michel Aulas has asked for extremely high figures last summer in order to sell his creative midfielder, which is why a transfer never materialized.

However, next summer could be another story, as the Lyon chief could lower his asking price, and Juve’s newly established bond with the star’s agent could put them in prime position to land their long time target.

This isn’t the first time that the Bianconeri directors pull off such a move.

Paratici famously took the opportunity of signing Joao Cancelo in the summer of 2018 to ask his agent – Jorge Mendes – about the availability of his other client, Cristiano Ronaldo.

And the rest, as they say, is history.