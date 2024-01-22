Juventus are reportedly working on renewing the contract of Weston McKennis who’s finally coming into his own this season.

The 25-year-old joined the club back in the summer of 2020. His time in Turin has been a true rollercoaster filled with highs and lows.

The Bianconeri even tried to sell him by sending him to Leeds United last January. However, the transfer faltered following the club’s relegation to the English Championship at the end of the season, with the midfielder winded up at Continassa in July.

Nevertheless, his positive pre-season has been a major turning point. McKennie showed up in a great physical and mental state, managing to win back Max Allegri’s trust.

The Texan has now cemented himself as a key figure in the coach’s starting lineup, offering vital contributions both in the middle of the park and on the wings.

Since the USMNT star’s contract will expire in 2025, the club will be looking to tie him down on a long-term deal.

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will offer the former Schalke man a new contract valid till 2027 or 2028.

The source claims that the two parties could reach an agreement as early as February.

While he’s yet to open his goalscoring account for the season (partially due to Dusan Vlahovic “stealing” his goal last night), the American has thus far contributed with three assists in 20 Serie A fixtures in addition to two in his solitary Coppa Italia outing.