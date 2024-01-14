Juventus are reportedly working on signing Jordan Henderson from Al-Ettifaq, with the parties now trying to find the right formula for the move.

The former Liverpool captain has suddenly emerged as a serious candidate to sign for the Bianconeri in the middle of the season. Italy’s most trusted sources have been following the story since Saturday.

The former Liverpool captain joined a host of stars who flocked to the Saudi Pro League over the summer.

But while the majority of the renowned names signed for one of the country’s Big Four clubs, the midfielder reunited with Reds icon Steven Gerrard who currently serves as Al-Ettifaq’s manager.

According to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, Henderson is looking to seal an 18-month loan switch, while Juventus have a shorter stint in mind.

The Bianconeri prefer to sign the 33-year-old on a six-month deal that expires at the end of June.

In other words, club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna view the Englishman as a short-term solution before they turn to other transfer targets in the summer.

Juventus coach Max Allegri is having to do without the services of the suspended Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba, hence the need for midfield reinforcement.

Henderson spent 12 years at Liverpool. During his time at Anfield Road, he lifted the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in the following year as club captain.

But between his age and affiliation with the Reds, he might prove to be an unpopular choice among the Juventus fanbase.