In recent days, Juventus have accelerated their attempts to bring Romelu Lukaku to Turin.

Max Allegri has identified Big Rom as the right profile to spearhead the club’s charge for next season.

As we reported yesterday, the Juventus manager has been in constant talks with the Belgian striker, reassuring him of the club’s intention to seal the deal.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Lukaku could touch down in Turin as soon as Wednesday as talks between Juventus and Chelsea are intensifying this week.

But while the Bianconeri have been trying to insert Dusan Vlahovic in an exchange deal with the Blues, the source remains uncertain in this regard.

With Lukaku joining the club, the Serbian will definitely make way. However, it remains unclear whether the 23-year-old will be heading to Stamford Bridge or join another club.

This morning, a news report claimed that Bayern Munich could pursue Vlahovic as they struggle to reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane’s transfer.

Juve FC say

Whether we Juventus fans like it or not, it appears that Lukaku’s arrival will eventually ensue. Nevertheless, these complicated affairs can never be fully guaranteed before reaching a final accord between all parties.

With so many components forming this transfer saga, we shall wait and see whether the stars will line up, especially with the future of Vlahovic remaining up in the air.