Juventus and Igor Tudor have an agreement in place, with the coach expected to arrive in Turin to take over from Thiago Motta.

The management has decided to take action following the woeful results witnessed in recent weeks, especially the back-to-back eliminations from the Champions League and Coppa Italia, as well as the dismantling defeats at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri have reportedly decided to entrust Tudor with the mission of securing Champions League football for next season, while it remains to be seen who will lead the team in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in June.

According to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Juventus could make an official announcement confirming Motta’s dismissal in the coming hours on Sunday. This would pave the way for Tudor’s arrival.

The Croatian is thus expected to arrive in Turin this evening, before potentially signing his contract on Monday.

As the source explains, the hierarchy would like to finalise this change of guard before the players’ gradual return from international duty which will ensue over the course of the week.

This will be Tudor’s third stint at Juventus, having already represented the club during the pinnacle of his playing days between 1998 and 2005 and then returning as an assistant coach for Andrea Pirlo during the 2020/21 campaign.

The 46-year-old has managed several clubs throughout his career, including Udinese and Hellas Verona. His last two experiences were at Olympique Marseille and Lazio. He has been on the shelf since leaving the Italian capital side last June.

Tudor reportedly accepted a caretaker role whereas, Roberto Mancini was hoping for a long-term contract. Nevertheless, the Italian manager remains a candidate for next season alongside the likes of Antonio Conte and Stefano Pioli as reported by some of the most prominent sources in the Italian media.