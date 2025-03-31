Juventus have only recently appointed Igor Tudor as head coach, but several profiles are being linked with the job for next season, including Gian Piero Gasperini.

The Bianconeri thought they had opened a new cycle with Thiago Motta last summer. The latter penned a three-year contract but only lasted for eight months before being relieved from his duties on the back of an atrocious run of results.

The Turin-based giants resorted to a familiar face in the shape of Tudor, who will guide the club until the end of the season, with his main task being ensuring Champions League football next season.

During the Croatian’s unveiling, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli insisted the club would seriously consider handing him the reins permanently if he manages to deliver the expected results.

That being said, many fans and observers are envisioning a more prolific manager in the dugout next season, someone who has already acquired more experience as well as being a proven winner. Hence, some continue to link the club with Antonio Conte who is reportedly considering leaving Napoli due to his poor relationship with Aurelio De Laurentiis.

However, Gasperini could represent another enticing comeback for the Bianconeri.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, the 67-year-old has already revealed he won’t renew his contract with Atalanta beyond the current deadline set in 2026. Moreover, the source claims he could leave as early as June to kickstart a new career chapter after nine memorable years in Bergamo.

Gasperini is a former Juventus player who also started his managerial career with the club’s youth ranks. He served in this role between 1994 and 2003 before he went on to find success with the likes of Crotone, Genoa, and especially Atalanta.

The experienced tactician finally won his first career trophy last season when he guided La Dea towards Europa League glory with a superb 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.