Juventus coach Max Allegri will travel to Roma twice in May, and the outcome of the two trips could be decisive for his future.

The 56-year-old still has another year on his contract with the club, but his future at the Allianz Stadium remains uncertain, to say the least.

Some observers believe the writing is already on the wall, claiming the Bianconeri have already set their mind on replacing the Livorno native at the end of the season, with Thiago Motta emerging as the favorite to succeed him.

However, Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve) isn’t quite sure just yet. The source suggests that Juve’s two Roman trips will impact the management’s final decision.

The Turin-based giants will descend on the Italian capital this weekend to take on Roma in a Serie A showdown. The Bianconeri can mathematically book their place in the next edition of the Champions League with a win over Daniele De Rossi’s men.

Moreover, Juventus will return to the Stadio Olimpico on the 15th of May for the Coppa Italian final against Atalanta.

Sky claims the outcome of these two Roman ventures will determine Allegri’s fate.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager is currently under mounting pressure with the club stuck in a downward spiral. The Old Lady’s results and displays have been shambolic since the start of February.

Nevertheless, Allegri continues to defend his work, arguing that the results remain in line with the club’s announced objectives, that is finishing in the Champions League zone.