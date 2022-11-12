Adrien Rabiot has been arguably the most improved player in the Juventus squad this season after adding goals to his game.

The Frenchman has been an enigmatic player for much of his time in Turin and fans often criticise Max Allegri for continuing to give him chances.

However, the Bianconeri gaffer knows what the former PSG man brings to his team and stays loyal to the midfielder.

Rabiot is beginning to repay that faith in him and it has been very helpful in keeping Juventus competitive this season.

Sky Sports Italia journalist Fabio Caressa has now credited Allegri for helping the midfielder to turn around his situation.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“In the last year he has had a very important evolution, he seems to me a changed player. The credit certainly goes to Allegri and to him. Perhaps, after Manchester United’s no, he understood that the path of self-exaltation he had taken he didn’t pay much.

“The call-up to the national team has arrived and he hasn’t done like the last World Cup. He seems to me to have matured as a man and you can see it on the pitch. He is no longer the player who plays for himself, but plays for the team.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has shown a stubbornness that benefits his players by continuing to select some who underperform.

They eventually begin to do well and that has been the case for Rabiot this season.

If the manager had listened to most of us, he could have sold Rabiot or at least reduce his playing time on the team.

Sadly, the midfielder could leave the club at the end of this season because his deal expires then.