Sky Sports journalist discusses Juventus’ chance of keeping Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is certainly on his way out of Juventus at the end of this season, reckons Sky Sports journalist Emanuele Baiocchini.

The midfielder has been in terrific form this term, but it could be his last in black and white.

Juve allowed him to enter the final year of his current deal and they even wanted to sell him to Manchester United in the summer.

They agreed on a fee with the Red Devils, but he could not agree on personal terms and the transfer broke down.

As he shines in this campaign for club and country, the Bianconeri will try to keep him, but Baiocchini does not believe the midfielder will stay.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The player’s requests are too high by current Juventus standards, the chances of him staying in Turin are very close to zero.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the most in-form midfielders in Europe now and it is clear for every football fan to see.

Juve could have kept him if they had offered him an extension sooner, but he was underperforming until this campaign.

We need to prepare for the eventuality that he might leave and start searching for a replacement for him now.