Juventus has some crucial matches lined up in the coming week as the Bianconeri return from the international break.

Thiago Motta’s side has made a strong start to the season and will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Empoli this weekend.

Following that, they kick off their Champions League campaign against PSV before facing Napoli in Serie A next weekend.

It appears that Motta’s honeymoon period is over, and now the real challenges begin.

While Juventus strengthened their squad with new additions in the recent transfer window, Motta still faces the challenge of managing a relatively small squad, especially considering potential injuries and suspensions.

According to Sky Sport’s Giovanni Guardalà, the manager will likely have no choice but to rotate his squad in the coming week to handle the busy schedule.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Thiago Motta will have the chance to choose in view of Empoli, but then a very important week opens, because then on Tuesday there is PSV Eindhoven and on Saturday a not bad match for Juventus against Antonio Conte’s Napoli at the Allianz Stadium. So it will be a week in which Thiago Motta, as he always does, will have the chance to rotate his available men”.

Juve FC Says

We have a small squad, but Motta can still rotate his team, which might be important in keeping everyone well-rested.