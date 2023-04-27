Sky Sports journalist says Juventus players deserve blame not just Allegri

The pressure is beginning to mount on Max Allegri again after Juventus were eliminated from the Italian Cup last night.

The feel-good factor the club has enjoyed recently has left them and now they have to win the Europa League to end this term with a trophy.

Most of the criticism has fallen on Allegri as the manager, but Sky Sports man Giovanni Guardalà insists some players have also flopped and must be blamed for the team’s poor performances.

He says via Tuttojuve: “The coach as always ends up in the sights, Allegri certainly has responsibilities, but I would have expected more from players like Di Maria. He played some excellent games such as against Nantes and Freiburg, but in general there are few games in which he really made a difference,

Juve FC Says

In football, the manager gets the most criticism when the team plays poorly and he usually loses his job before anyone else.

Allegri has been in charge of this team for two seasons and should make it better than it is now.

The gaffer has lost what made him unique in his first spell as the club’s manager and he could lose his job in the summer if this slump is not arrested.