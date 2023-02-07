Sky Sports journalist suggests Pogba could approach Juventus for a contract review

Paul Pogba’s continued absence from the Juventus team because of injuries has seen some fans call for the midfielder’s contract to be terminated.

However, it doesn’t seem that will happen as the Bianconeri wait for the World Cup winner to become fit again.

Pogba’s first spell at the club was superb, which prompted them to move for him at the end of last season, but the midfielder has not played for the seven months he has been on their books.

This is far from ideal and could lead to a contract termination, but Sky Sports’ Luca Marchetti says he does not think the Old Lady will terminate his contract and believes the midfielder could ask for a contract review instead.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It seems to me that Rafaela Pimenta a week ago spoke clearly about Pogba’s future. When the Frenchman returns I don’t know but at this moment he doesn’t know either and at this moment it is a very singular thing. I don’t think Juventus is thinking of separating from Pogba. This unavailability can perhaps lead to a review of the contract, perhaps Pogba himself can meet Juve.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s lack of action since he returned to the club has been far from an ideal situation and because he is one of our highest earners, something must be done.

The Frenchman could honourably take a pay cut for the rest of his deal or for a few months to save us some money.