Slight injury setback could derail Paul Pogba’s return

Since making his much-anticipated return to Turin in July, Paul Pogba is yet to appear in an official match for Juventus.

The former Manchester United star sustained a meniscus injury during the US summer tour, and his original unorthodox therapy failed to treat it, causing a further delay, with the player ultimately having to undergo surgery.

In last couple of weeks, the Frenchman had returned to training with the rest of the group, with his full recovery seemingly approaching.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Pogba is complaining from a pain in the thigh which has put his recovery plan on a temporary halt.

As the source explains, this new issue should be resolved in a few days, or a week at most.

But while Max Allegri had already ruled out the midfielder’s return before the lengthy break, this could be a significant blow for the player who wants nothing more than joining the French national team squad for the upcoming World Cup.

For his part, France manager Didier Deschamps will announce his squad on November 9. So in the next ten days, the former Juventus man will certainly keep a close eye on all developments regarding Pogba’s status.