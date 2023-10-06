Juventus has identified Khephren Thuram as a potential addition to their squad, considering him as a replacement for Paul Pogba. Their interest in acquiring a player for Pogba’s position predated his possible suspension due to a failed drug test.

Numerous players have caught Juventus’ attention, and among them is Thuram, who has been performing impressively during his time at Nice. As the son of former Juventus player Lilian Thuram, Khephren carries a distinguished football pedigree and is recognised as one of France’s most talented midfielders. Several clubs are closely monitoring his progress.

While Juventus has yet to commit decisively to securing his services, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that two Premier League clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle United, are prepared to meet Nice’s asking price of 40 million euros to secure the midfielder’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been on our wishlist for a very long time and we should have made our move for him long ago.

Our slowness in getting the deal sorted could be too expensive because other suitors might act fast and seal the deal.

The clubs chasing him are teams that can pay him a good salary, so he might not turn them down.