Small hopes emerging that Juventus can keep De Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has been the subject of serious transfer interest from Bayern Munich in this window, but could he stay at Juventus?

The Dutchman has a deal with the Bianconeri that runs until 2024, and he has not been willing to extend it

Juve doesn’t want to lose him cheaply next summer or as a free agent in two years.

This has forced them into talking with Bayern, but the Bundesliga side’s first offer was rejected.

They are now looking to return with an improved offer, but a report on Calciomercato says he is having fun and focused on Juve’s preseason preparation.

As things stand, he is not seriously pushing to leave after the club showed some ambition by signing Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria.

It adds that he could now stay and leave the Allianz Stadium next summer, but he must sign a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Keeping De Ligt will be a major boost for us, but it represents a huge gamble.

If he doesn’t sign an extension to his current terms, we could sell him too cheaply.

Now is the best time to offload him so that we can have the funds to buy a very good replacement.