Small shareholders want to be civil party in Juventus Prisma hearing tomorrow

Juventus’ Prisma preliminary hearing is set to take place tomorrow as the black and whites seek to know if they will suffer more punishments.

Juve has been in trouble off the field for much of this season as authorities pursue different cases against them.

They have already lost 15 league points for their use of capital gains and the Prisma investigation could end with even more punishment.

The black and whites will know if authorities indict them and the 12 former executives under investigation tomorrow.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals 30 minority shareholders have asked to be a part of the hearing as a civil party.

They want to be involved from this stage of the case and it will be interesting to see if their requests will be granted.

Juve FC Says

Shareholders are obviously worried about Juve’s current off-field problems, and we can understand why they want to be a part of the hearing.

However, that should not bother the club; the most important thing is that we do not run into unnecessary trouble.

But we must prepare to act if we are indicted and we trust the club to hire the best hands to handle the case.