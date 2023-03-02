Smalling refuses to respond to Roma’s latest offer amidst interest from Juventus

Chris Smalling is heading towards an AS Roma exit as Juventus targets adding the Englishman to their squad.

The defender has been in talks with Roma over a new deal, but both parties cannot find an agreement and time is running out on them.

The Giallorossi are clear that they need him for two more seasons and have offered a deal worth 2.5m euros per season.

The club hopes the ex-Manchester United man would find it good enough, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he has not responded to the offer, suggesting it simply does not meet his demands.

This opens the door for the Bianconeri to add him to their squad as a free agent and it would be interesting to see if he accepts a change of scenery.

Juve FC Says

Smalling is an accomplished Serie A player who will love working with Max Allegri, considering the Juve gaffer’s preference for experienced men.

However, it remains unclear if the Bianconeri can offer him a better salary and a longer-term deal, which is his desire.

Although he has important attributes that could help us in the league, Smalling is getting older and we need much younger players in our squad now.