Smalling reluctant to extend Roma contract amidst interest from Juventus

English central defender Chris Smalling is coming to the end of his contract with Roma in June and he is uncertain about where he wants to play next according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

Juventus have previously been linked with the former Man Utd player but they are not the only club interested in the services of the 33-year-old.

Smalling will be available on a free transfer and that obviously appeals to Juve who is struggling financially these days and the wages Smalling would demand should not be prohibitive.

One of the clubs that the same report claims is also interested in Smalling is AC Milan and under normal circumstances, Juve would feel confident but there is a very strong possibility that Juve will not be able to offer European football next season and that could be the difference when it comes to Smalling making a choice.

And of course, there is a chance that a Premier League club would come in with their bags of cash.

Juve FC Says

Smalling has experience and Juve always likes that sort of player and he would be available for free, however, the current troubles surrounding the club could put the dampeners on any deal.