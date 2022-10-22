Smells like team spirit: Three positive signs from Juve-Empoli (Opinion)

On Friday night, Juventus enjoyed their most enchanting victory of the campaign thus far when they dismantled Empoli with four unanswered goals. The Bianconeri earned a big result coupled with an exciting performance from start to finish.

Sadly, this win came with a bittersweet taste, as after 15 official matches in all competitions, it’s absurd to regard a home victory over Empoli as our most satisfying result in the campaign thus far.

Nevertheless, better late than never, and Friday’s performance present us with some positive signs, suggesting that the Old Lady might finally be on the right track.

So here are three encouraging takeaways from the Bianconeri’s 4-0 win over their Tuscan visitors.

90 and Beyond

Since the previous campaign, there has been a recurring trend at Juventus; The team rarely PLAYS for more than 30 minutes. In fact, Max Allegri’s men have only been displaying what resembles a brand of football for a short period lasting between 15 and 20 minutes in some of the most recent outings.

Strangely, the Bianconeri had the upper hand over Empoli for almost the entirety of the match. Moise Kean struck early, and Adrien Rabiot ended the routing with a fourth goal in added time, while the team had a flurry of chances throughout the match, in what felt like an uncharacteristic display from Allegri’s men.

Whether the issue lied in the physical aspect or the mental one – or perhaps a mixture of both – let’s hope that the technical staff has truly managed to find a solution for this damning problem.

Not Just Dusan

First of all, let’s make on thing clear: We love Dusan Vlahovic as much as the next guy (granted that the next guy doesn’t support Fiorentina). However, relying on a single player to grab the goals isn’t exactly a great recipe for success.

In recent weeks, the media has excessively highlighted the rock-solid connection between the Old Lady’s wins and the Serbian’s goals.

Therefore, it was refreshing to see a free-scoring Juventus side that doesn’t heavily rely of the young striker’s goals.

Instead, the goals came from Kean, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot – the same players that most of us wanted dropped from the starting formation following some poor displays.

While we’ll still surely resort to Vlahovic in our darkest hours, seeing others contribute in the goals is a pleasant sign.

Team Spirit

Since last weekend’s outing in the Derby della Mole, we’ve been witnessing a whole different body language from Juventus stars, with less frustrated figures and more encouragement between the players.

Each member of the squad – whether on the pitch or in the dugout – celebrated all four goals as if they were his own.

This is the type of spirit that has been sorely lacking during the first stretch of the campaign.

Therefore, Empoli’s dismantling offers a glimmer of hope for a team that still aspires to resurrect what began as a calamitous season.