Smiling Di Maria responds to controversy over missing Bologna game

Angel di Maria was in the news for the wrong reasons at the weekend after he failed to travel with the Juventus squad for their match against Bologna.

Most fans and pundits believed he was dropped under suspicious circumstances and reports claimed he refused to travel because he would not be starting the game.

This led to further suggestions that the Argentinian may have fallen out with his manager, Max Allegri.

However, Di Maria does not seem bothered or unhappy at the club as he posed for pictures during the latest training.

The World Cup winner posted an image of himself in training, smiling.

He did not add a text caption and instead accompanied it with many happy emojis to suggest nothing was wrong with him at the club.

Juve FC Says

As Juve struggles on the field, players’ body language could easily be misread by the media.

As the biggest club in the country, Juve has to be the subject of discussion every time and sometimes the news is fabricated.

The players don’t need to pay attention to them and just need to focus on themselves.

Hopefully, Di Maria will be in fine form for us in our next game and get some goals.