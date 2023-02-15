Sneijder not surprised by the arrest of his former pupil Ihattaren

Unfortunately, young Juventus starlet Mohamed Ihattaren is still unable to put his personal life in order, leaving his once-promising playing career in great jeopardy.

As we reported yesterday, the 21-year-old was arrested in the Netherlands due to alleged violence against his ex-girlfriend.

This is only the latest of a series of ugly rows which have been plaguing the starlet’s personal life since his switch to Juventus in the summer 2021.

Last year, Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder took it upon himself to help his young compatriot in finding the right path.

Evidently, these attempts were to no avail, and the former Real Madrid and Inter playmaker admits that he wasn’t surprised upon learning the news of Ihattaren’s arrest.

However, the 38-year-old regrets watching the young man waste his unquestionable talent.

“I haven’t spoken for Ihattaren or those around him in a while. But I’m not surprised, although the news saddens me,” commented Sneijder in his appearance on Dutch television via TuttoJuve.

“I wish he had made the news differently. He’s got qualities and that makes the whole situation even more depressing.

“He’s definitely a tough guy to deal with. The things he’s doing are taking their toll on his talent, and that a big shame.”

The attacking midfielder had been training with Juve’s youth ranks at Vinovo since the start of the season.