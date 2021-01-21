Social Media watch: Agnelli and Ronaldo celebrate achievements

From the players and the fans, to the coaching staff and the management, and even the president, the Juventus world was thrilled to secure the first trophy of the season.

Andrea Pirlo’s men put their recent league woes behind them (after the humbling defeat last Sunday against Inter) and put on a much more convincing display to seal the Italian Super Cup against their rivals Napoli, with a 2-0 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring on the 64th minute with a thunderous close range shot, and Alvaro Morata came off the bench to add his name to score-sheet seconds before the final whistle.

Ronaldo’s goal cemented him as the most prolific goal-scorer in history according to several sources, as he raised his overall senior tally to 760 goals (SportStar).

However, the Portuguese legend decided to focus on another achievement, which is his fourth official trophy in Italy, and here’s what he had to say via his Instagram account.

“Very happy with my 4th title in Italy… We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead us to the wins we want! Well done, guys! Fino Alla Fine!”

The former Real Madrid star had previously won the Scudetto title in the previous two seasons, as well as the Super Cup two years ago.

On the other hand, Juventus president Andre Agnelli is not a man who often uses Social media, but still he decided to celebrate the occasion via Twitter.

The Bianconeri patron tweeted that this is the 10th year in a row which sees his club wining a trophy, but he promised the fans that the best is yet to come.