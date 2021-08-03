Social Media watch: Bonucci and Danilo pumped up ahead of the new season (Images)

Since the beginning of the week, Max Allegri finally has a full squad at his disposal, following the return of all international players.

Some of them achieved glory – mainly the four Italians who won Euro 2020 – whilst others went just short, as it was the case for Juve’s Brazilian duo, Alex Sandro and Danilo, who reached the final of the Copa America but were defeated by their historical Argentine rivals.

Nonetheless, the summer adventures are now behind the Bianconeri players, with the players turning their attention to the upcoming season which will begin with the Udinese encounter on the 22th of August.

After spending his summer vacation bragging about winning the European Championship, Leonardo Bonucci posted a picture of himself training at Continassa on his Instagram account, and spoke about his desire to win again with Juventus.

“The time has come to put on the black and white shirt and start over. After two months of joy and effort that took us to the top of Europe with the blue jersey,” wrote the defender.