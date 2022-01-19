Social media watch: Cuadrado’s blunder earns him a mocking response from Dybala

Amidst all the January transfer chaos and the packed schedule, perhaps it serves us all to take a break from all the serious news and enjoy the lighter side of life.

Juan Cuadrado has been one of sources of joy for the Biaconeri supporters, providing some unforgettable moments on the pitch. And who doesn’t love his infamous celebratory dance.

But unfortunately for the Colombian, he committed a blunder on social media that allowed others to laugh at his expense, with Paulo Dybala being the first to take a swing towards his friend and teammate.

According to JuventusNews24, La Vespa celebrated the Coppa Italia victory over Sampdoria by posting a picture on his Instagram alongside La Joya.

While the win secured the Old Lady’s spot in the quarter finals, Cuadrado included the caption “+3”, which is often used following a league victory, as a reference for three extra points.

As one would expect, this blunder was picked up by several of his followers, with Dybala leading the trolling responses and posting a big laughter.

However, it wasn’t all bad for the Colombia international on Tuesday, as his freekick goal was his fifth strike of the season in all competitions, thus equaling his best personal tally since joining club (set in 2015/16 and 2017/18).

Therefore, Cuadrado needs just one more goal between now and May to set a new personal record at Juventus.