Social Media watch: Here’s how Juventus stars celebrated Coppa Italia triumph

Hours after the final whistle, Juventus players and officials flocked the social media with posts celebrating their Coppa Italia triumph.
The Bianconeri secured a 2-1 victory against Atalanta in the final of the tournament thanks to goals from Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.
Grazie per il regalo di compleanno. Grandi ragazzi! 🏆 🇮🇹 🎉 @juventusfc #AtalantaJuve #ITAL14NCUP #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/KXKXsF9QGR
— Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) May 19, 2021
Coach Andrea Pirlo posted a picture of himself holding the trophy in the locker room, and saluted the players for their efforts.
La Vecchia Signora ha vinto ancora!!! 🏆#ITAL14NCUP pic.twitter.com/KGBy3t9h38
— Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) May 19, 2021
Captain Giorgio Chiellini did the same, using the quote “The Old Lady won again”.
Campioni 🏆 #coppaitalia2021 pic.twitter.com/auof3Jz6UF
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) May 19, 2021
Aaron Ramsey didn’t take part in the match, but still posed with the trophy nonetheless, and showcased his ever-improving Italian with a lone word – “Campioni” – Impressive!
Quando il bianconero si unisce al dorato è sempre un gran bel buongiorno… 🏆🏁 #FinoAllaFine #ITAL14NCUP pic.twitter.com/KQGLpHnKmG
— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) May 20, 2021
Leonardo Bonucci greeted his fans in the morning with the quote: “When the black and white join the gold, it makes for a great morning”. Poetic.
Non potrei essere più felice di vincere un altro titolo al servizio di questo grande club! Fino Alla Fine! Forza Juve! 🏆🏳️🏴🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KAOOCQJvhK
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo – or whoever runs his Twitter account – declared how happy he is by winning another trophy with this great club.
La finale perfetta.
Il finale perfetto.
⚪️⚫️🏆⚪️⚫️#ITAL14NCUP pic.twitter.com/pgT8o26iKS
— Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) May 19, 2021
Finally, Gianluigi Buffon, posted a series of pictures from last night’s celebrations, describing it as the perfect final, which is undoubtedly a reference to his last match with Juventus before leaving the club.
