Social Media watch: Here’s how Juventus stars celebrated Coppa Italia triumph

Hours after the final whistle, Juventus players and officials flocked the social media with posts celebrating their Coppa Italia triumph.

The Bianconeri secured a 2-1 victory against Atalanta in the final of the tournament thanks to goals from Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

Coach Andrea Pirlo posted a picture of himself holding the trophy in the locker room, and saluted the players for their efforts.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini did the same, using the quote “The Old Lady won again”.

Aaron Ramsey didn’t take part in the match, but still posed with the trophy nonetheless, and showcased his ever-improving Italian with a lone word – “Campioni” – Impressive!

Quando il bianconero si unisce al dorato è sempre un gran bel buongiorno… 🏆🏁 #FinoAllaFine #ITAL14NCUP pic.twitter.com/KQGLpHnKmG — Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) May 20, 2021

Leonardo Bonucci greeted his fans in the morning with the quote: “When the black and white join the gold, it makes for a great morning”. Poetic.

Non potrei essere più felice di vincere un altro titolo al servizio di questo grande club! Fino Alla Fine! Forza Juve! 🏆🏳️🏴🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KAOOCQJvhK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo – or whoever runs his Twitter account – declared how happy he is by winning another trophy with this great club.

Finally, Gianluigi Buffon, posted a series of pictures from last night’s celebrations, describing it as the perfect final, which is undoubtedly a reference to his last match with Juventus before leaving the club.