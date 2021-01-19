Social Media watch: Promises from Chiellini and Bonucci… and Pellè likes

After the disappointing defeat against Inter on Sunday night, several Juventus players understandably opted to avoid any kind of contact with the angry fans.

However, Bianconeri captains Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci operate in a very different way. Blessed with courage and character, the two veteran defenders decided to face their fan-base after the humbling 2-0 Derby d’Italia loss, sending firm messages through their Instagram accounts, as reported by the Corriere Dello Sport.

“Let’s remember this defeat. But let’s never forget who we are”, these are the words of Chiellini, who had to put his recent injury woes behind him in order to step into the field, especially with the defensive stalwart Matthijs De Ligt absent due to a positive Covid-19 test result.

On the other hand, here’s what his long-time teammate Bonucci had to say: “Disappointed and angry as you are after this bad night . Nothing to add. Now let’s head to the final on Wednesday against Napoli. #FinoAllaFine” .

The two aging defenders had a tough time dealing with Inter’s attacking duo of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian in particular causing havoc whenever he had the ball inside the Juventus area.

Nonetheless, it should be noted that the two Italians were often abandoned at the back by some of their teammates on Sunday, and the result could have been even worse if wasn’t for their key interceptions, as well as some incredible saves by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

The report adds that the two posts received numerous “likes” from the two men’s teammates and colleagues, but the most notable comes from Graziano Pellè – their former teammate in the national team – who also happens to be one of the names linked with a move to the Old Lady according to the source itself (Corriere Dello Sport).

The former Southampton man has been a free agent since leaving Chinese club Shandong Luneng earlier this month.